CARTAGENA, Colombia Colombia's central bank could reduce or even end a program of dollar purchases before September if the bank considers it "necessary," board member Cesar Vallejo said on Thursday, the first time a policymaker hinted the program could end ahead of schedule.

The monetary authority has bought millions of dollars daily on the spot market for months in a bid to ease gains in the currency, which last year was among the world's strongest, but some board members have raised concerns about the impact of continuing the program for too long.

In an interview on the sidelines of a banking conference Vallejo said the central bank may decide to amend, or even scrap, the program.

"The central bank will be ready to reduce, in fact the purchasing program has already been reduced," Vallejo, one of seven members on the monetary policy board, said. He added the program could also be ended because "it has a high cost."

"We have to keep an eye on monetary aggregates, on the impact of the purchases and on how the variables evolve in relation to the exchange rate and then we'll make a decision," Vallejo said, adding that developments overseas are also affecting the exchange rate.

The board may see the need to end the program if the currency weakens too much. A peso that is too weak makes imports costly and creates inflationary pressure.

The purchases, in tandem with verbal intervention, have weakened the peso more than 7 percent this year. It closed at 1,904.5 pesos per dollar on Thursday, a 0.23 drop from the previous session. That is within the 1,900 and 1,950 pesos per dollar range the government considers desirable.

Some analysts say that since the peso has already reached a level of equilibrium, it is not necessary to continue with the program to buy at least $2.5 billion over the next four months.

The bank last week extended the purchase schedule, which finished on May 31, and reduced it from at least $3 billion.

The latest extension was aimed more at increasing foreign reserves than stemming gains in the peso, Vallejo said. At the end of May, Colombia's foreign reserves had increased 20 percent to $40.4 billion from a year earlier.

Vallejo said continuing the dollar purchases will also depend on how much pension funds buy in the currency market. The government asked them in mid-April to diversify their portfolios and invest more overseas, a measure aimed in part at weakening the peso because they would need to buy dollars.

Pension funds have bought about $1.5 billion in the foreign exchange market since the government made the request, according to Finance Minister Mauricio Cardenas. The minister wants them to buy as much as $5 billion over the next year.

(Reporting by Carlos Vargas; Writing by Eduardo Garcia and Helen Murphy; Editing by Helen Murphy and Kenneth Barry)