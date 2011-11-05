BOGOTA The death of Colombia's top rebel leader may not mean a swift end to the nearly five-decade-old conflict, although it is another huge setback for Latin America's oldest surviving insurgency.

Cano, a former student activist, had been under pressure from an intense military hunt. He took over the weakened rebel group after its founder died in 2008 and had been seen as a more politically orientated leader.

WILL THIS END THE WAR?

Cano's death is unlikely to lead to a swift end to Colombia's long conflict. The FARC has lost high profile commanders before -- including military commander Mono Jojoy killed in September of last year -- in the past, fighting has continued. Rebels are already severely weakened after nearly a decade of a U.S.-backed military offensive against them.

The rebel group has long since returned to hit-and-run tactics, mainly in rural areas where the state presence is weak. But it still has enough mid-level commanders to carry out high profile assaults, such as the kidnapping and murder of a local provincial governor from his home at the end of 2009.

Cano's death will certainly demoralize rebel units further and may trigger surrenders, but the FARC has lasted nearly five decades and shown its resilience in the past.

While communication among leaders has become more difficult in the face of increased military pressure and surveillance, units increasingly act alone.

Alliances between the FARC, rival rebel group ELN, former paramilitaries and cocaine-smuggling gangs are developing. That underscores how the FARC is splintering but also makes the security situation more complex. Remote police posts recently have proved easy targets for FARC assaults. But analysts believe the FARC now lacks the capacity to wage a sustained, large-scale attacks.

WHAT ABOUT CHANCES FOR TALKS?

Two key questions are: what would FARC commanders gain from talks, and who represents the leadership now? Cano was seen as more political and perhaps more open to negotiations but conditions for talks are unclear. President Juan Manual Santos demands the FARC cease hostilities, release all its hostages and halt criminal activity before any negotiations.

Cano had in past communiques not mentioned previous hardline FARC conditions for talks, such as a demilitarized zone. But a dramatic shift toward negotiations looks unlikely for the moment. In the near term, they may release some of the police officers and soldiers still held hostage in an attempt to gain political leverage. Santos has promised to keep up a hardline stance, though he has not closed the door on talks, and Cano's death could embolden him to keep up the pressure. Increased military intelligence, mobility and air power have made it easier for the armed forces to strike quickly at FARC camps deep in the jungles.

WHO FOLLOWS CANO?

Cano and Mono Jojoy were among the few top commanders with major influence. But the seven-member secretariat still has veteran leaders and the FARC's ranks are full of mid-level commanders with more than a decade of experience. Colombia officials in the past believed at least two other FARC commanders, Ivan Marquez and Timoleon Jimenez, were hiding in Venezuela, but rebel commanders trying to use the border as a sanctuary may now be under more pressure since Venezuela and Colombia patched up relations.

