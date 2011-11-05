BOGOTA A bloodied corpse displayed by victorious troops in Colombia's mountains may come to symbolize the beginning of the end of Latin America's oldest insurgency.

That is what most Colombians hope following the death of Alfonso Cano, head of the FARC guerrillas, in a bombing raid by President Juan Manuel Santos' forces on Friday.

But if others successfully take up the fight, the Marxist-inspired FARC, or Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, could continue its drug-financed activities -- including killing and hostage-taking -- perhaps for years.

"The death of Alfonso Cano does not mean the end of the FARC, which is likely to move quickly to appoint a new commander," said IHS Jane's analyst Robert Munks.

"From a position of strength, President Santos will now be well-placed to promote a peace process involving a negotiated solution to the insurgency at the same time as maintaining military pressure."

Clean-shaven and without his trademark spectacles, the 63-year-old Cano was photographed after being killed along with his girlfriend and several other FARC fighters by special forces who rappelled down from helicopters.

His death leaves a power vacuum in the FARC that could push it down the road to peace, or deeper into bloodshed and disarray, as its political, military and drug-trafficking wings jockey for position.

"It requires a very special type of leader to promote peace talks. There is a danger it could become another narco crime gang," said local analyst Juan Carlos Palou, referring to Colombia's right-wing paramilitary groups.

Despite being granted amnesty in 2006, many heavily armed former paramilitaries continue to roam the country, killing and trafficking drugs.

Cano replaced FARC founder Manuel Marulanda, who died of a heart attack in 2008.

The FARC once had as many as 17,000 combatants who moved almost freely across great swathes of jungle and mountains. But it has been battered by more than a decade of U.S.-funded attacks that have depleted and demoralized its fighting force.

Funded mainly by the cocaine trade, the rebels are unlikely to give up their battle with the government easily.

While an immediate end to the war is doubtful, Cano's death may disorient the group as it seeks to replace him, stemming violence that has killed tens of thousands over the years.

Ivan Marquez is the most likely among the FARC's seven-member secretariat to take over from Cano, analysts say.

A negotiator who took part in talks with Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez to free hostages held by the rebels, Marquez is believed to be hiding in neighboring Venezuela.

Another possible successor is Timoleon Jimenez, also known as Timochenko, who is thought to have set up the FARC's cocaine production and distribution structures.

"There's no leader with the experience Cano had," independent security analyst Alfredo Rangel said.

"It will be hard to get someone to replace him. It will breed inertia in the ranks ... The best they can do is negotiate peace because time is running out for them."

SANTOS REJECTS COMPLACENCY

Cano's death provides a big boost to President Juan Manuel Santos, who has been criticized in recent months for a surge in small-scale rebel attacks across the nation.

Santos, who took office last year pledging to step up pressure on the group, cautioned Colombians on Saturday against becoming "triumphalist," warning that the fight would continue until Colombia was at peace.

While the FARC has expressed interest in talks, Santos has rejected any notion of discussions until the group stops killing and kidnapping.

"This is a big hit against the FARC and a triumph for Santos," said former High Commissioner for Peace Camilo Gomez.

"It shows that, contrary to what some say, Colombia's military is not demoralized. It is further evidence of the defeat the FARC is suffering."

As its support shrinks, the FARC has resorted to recruiting children to plant land mines to push back the military and boost its rank and file as adult fighters shy away from the harsh conditions within the group.

Discipline in the FARC is brutal. Insubordination is met with a bullet in the back of the head. While the FARC calls itself the people's army, fighting for the rights of the rural poor, former fighters say ideological discussion is scarce.

Demoralized by an offensive that has pushed it deeper into inhospitable jungle, where food, medicines and clothing take months to reach the mostly adolescent and peasant recruits, the FARC may be ready to consider a political way out of the war.

A demobilized rebel provided the intelligence that led to the successful raid on Cano's camp, Santos said, evidence that the group appeared to be slipping into crisis.

Helped by U.S. technical support, the government has hobbled the FARC's once-sophisticated communication system. Until a few years ago, rebel commanders could use radios to communicate from the north to the south of the country, meaning they could easily plan their attacks and procure weaponry.

That is now no longer the case because of measures taken by the authorities to block those signals.

Disease, desertion and casualties have cut the FARC's ranks by half from its peak in 2000 before former President Alvaro Uribe took office and launched fresh offensives.

Considered terrorists by Washington and the European Union, the FARC was founded in 1964 as a rural insurgency. Its founder Manuel Marulanda, known as Sureshot, initially received support from the Soviet Union, Cuba and Colombia's Communist Party.

"The death of a FARC leader is easy for them; they just replace him," said Carlos Lozano of the Communist newspaper Voz. "But that is what is prolonging this war indefinitely."

(Additional reporting by Luis Jaime Acosta; Editing by Daniel Wallis, Andrew Cawthorne and Eric Walsh)