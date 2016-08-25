A Colombian soldier is carried by a Black Hawk helicopter in Puerto Siare, with bodies of FARC rebels killed in combat, August 2001. REUTERS/Jose Gomez

46 Colombian police held prisoner by FARC rebels huddle in a boat as they are escorted by guerrillas from behind, near the end of a two-day river journey on their way to being freed in a unilateral release, June 2001. REUTERS/Eliana Aponte

Colombian rescue workers try to pull an ambulance from a riverbank after rebels blew up a bridge in San Rafael, Antioquia Province, February 2002. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera

A Colombian policeman rests on his rifle after a battle against FARC rebels in Granada city, Antioquia province, December 2000. REUTERS/File

Kidnapped Colombian army Captain Yesid Valero gestures in an undated video obtained by Reuters in July 2007. The video brought news for the first time in four years of the politicians, police and soldiers being held in jungle camps by guerrillas in Latin America's oldest insurgency. REUTERS/Reuters TV

Two civilians of the town of Dolores are ordered by FARC guerrillas to search a Colombian policeman's clothes for concealed weapons during a siege of the town in Colombia's central Tolima province, November 1999. A fellow wounded policeman lies in the background with a rebel crouching above him. REUTERS/File

FARC rebels stand guard during a roadblock after they attacked Silvia town in Cauca province, May 1999. REUTERS/Henry Romero

A police officer reacts amid the ruins of a police station which was destroyed by a bomb attack blamed on FARC rebels in the municipality of Inza in Cauca province, December 2013. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

A FARC rebel looks at a photo of legendary guerrilla leader Ernesto 'Che' Guevara in a temporary rebel headquarters in San Vicente del Caguan, October 1999. REUTERS/Jose Gomez

Colombian politician Ingrid Betancourt smiles in the helicopter following a rescue operation in Colombia July 2008. Betancourt was rescued after more than six years in the jungle as a captive. REUTERS/Handout

Ingrid Betancourt, a French-Colombian politician kidnapped in February 2002, is seen in a video released by FARC in 2007. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

FARC members run during a battle with the Colombian Army in the mountains of Jambalo, in the province of Cauca, July 2012. Cauca province - known colloquially by soldiers as Cauca-kistan for the intensity of combat there - has been one of the hottest regions of the conflict and it is a strategic area for the production and transport of cocaine. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

Natalia, daughter of Colonel Cristian Flores of the Colombian police force, and relatives carry his portrait during a funeral at a religious center in Bogota, August 2012. Flores died in an attack by FARC rebels in the province of Valdivia, Antioquia. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

Leftist rebels of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) patrol a roadway near to San Vicente de Caguan, January 1999. REUTERS/Jose Gomez

A Colombian police officerruns as he holds his weapon during a guerrilla attack in Granada city, Antioquia province, December 2000. Three Colombian policemen and three civilians were killed during the attack. REUTERS/File

Dag Nylander (L), Norway's representative in the Colombia-FARC peace talks, Colombia's FARC lead negotiator Ivan Marquez (2-L), Cuba's Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez (C), Colombia's lead government negotiator Humberto de la Calle (2-R) and Rodolfo Benitez, Cuba's representative in the Colombia-FARC peace talks, react after the signing a final peace deal in Havana, Cuba, August 24, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Colombia's FARC lead negotiator Ivan Marquez (L) and Colombia's lead government negotiator Humberto de la Calle (R) shake hands while Cuba's Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez looks on, after signing a final peace deal in Havana, Cuba, August 24, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

People celebrate after Colombia's government and Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) rebels reached a final peace deal on Wednesday to end a five-decade war, in Bogota, Colombia, August 24, 2016. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

BOGOTA/HAVANA Colombia's President Juan Manuel Santos sent the text of a peace accord with Marxist FARC rebels to Congress on Thursday in the first step before a plebiscite to end the longest-running war in the Western Hemisphere.

The government and Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) reached final agreement on the accord on Wednesday after an entrenched conflict that ravaged the country for more than 50 years, taking around 220,000 lives and leaving millions displaced.

Legislators have 30 days to go over the 297-page text, which will be made public for all Colombians to read before voting on it in an up-or-down referendum on Oct. 2.

Among many other details, the accord lays out the terms under which rebels will disarm and eventually enter civilian life again.

"We are giving the final word to the people," said Santos as he handed the accords, wrapped in a ribbon emblazoned with the colors of Colombia's flag, to the president of Congress.

"Peace is always better than war. It will remove the fear we have all grown up with after so many years. Peace offers opportunities that most Colombians never had."

Santos also declared a definitive ceasefire, although one has been in effect since June.

Most opinion polls suggest Colombians will back the deal, but the nation is deeply divided and caught in a heated debate over what sort of justice the rebels should face.

In Havana earlier on Thursday, government peace negotiators hit back at critics of the deal, telling a news conference the cost of bringing rebel fighters into society and building peace was far less than spending on the conflict.

Opponents of the deal, led by former President Alvaro Uribe, say it gives rebels amnesty for too many crimes and is unfair to law-abiding citizens because it calls for subsidizing fighters as they leave jungle and mountain hideouts to look for work.

The government must win support from many who would prefer to have defeated the guerrillas through military force to avenge years of kidnappings and attacks on civilians.

The team that spent nearly four years negotiating with the FARC in Havana, stressed at their news conference that the government and people from all walks of life must work together to help integrate the fighters into mainstream society.

"This is for Colombia, so that what happened in Central America does not happen here - that we abandon them after they lay down their weapons and they end up in criminal groups or taking up weapons again," said Senator Roy Barreras, one of the negotiators.

Violent crime has increased sharply in Central American countries such as El Salvador and Guatemala since guerrillas and other armed groups were demobilized in the 1990s, a crisis some blame on the failure to help fighters adjust to civilian life.

Part of the plan to help the FARC fighters includes paying them 90 percent of Colombia's minimum wage as they emerge from their strongholds. The negotiators compared the monthly $200 subsidy to the thousands of dollars spent on each army bombing raid.

"War is much more expensive, even without counting the human cost," Barreras said.

Under the agreement, the rebels and government soldiers will receive amnesty for all but the gravest crimes, an arrangement similar to one Uribe struck with right-wing paramilitary groups when he was in office.

If the deal is approved, FARC will have non-voting representation in Congress until 2018 and can participate in elections. From then on, the former rebels will have to win votes like candidates in any other political party.

Once the agreement is signed, a 180-day countdown begins toward the full demobilization of the fighters, a process that the international community will monitor.

U.S. President Barack Obama congratulated Colombia on the deal on Thursday and promised U.S. support for implementing it.

"Even as we mark the end of an era of war, we recognize that the work of achieving a just and lasting peace is only beginning," Obama said.

(Writing by Frank Jack Daniel; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Tom Brown)