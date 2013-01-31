Raonic overcomes Del Potro in Florida, meets Sock in final
World number four Milos Raonic of Canada overcame a battling Juan Martin del Potro 6-3 7-6(6) on Saturday to set up a Delray Beach Open final against American Jack Sock.
BOGOTA Colombia's FARC rebels on Thursday freed three oil contractors working for Canada's Gran Tierra Energy who had been kidnapped a day earlier, military sources said.
(Reporting by Luis Jaime Acosta)
World number four Milos Raonic of Canada overcame a battling Juan Martin del Potro 6-3 7-6(6) on Saturday to set up a Delray Beach Open final against American Jack Sock.
MONTREAL The chief executive of Canada's second largest pension fund, which owns a 30 percent stake in Bombardier Inc.'s transportation division, said on Friday he hopes that a dispute between the company and Toronto's transportation agency over a rail car contract will be resolved out of court.
HONG KONG/TORONTO Royal Bank of Canada , the country's biggest lender, has put its Asian wealth management business under review, which could lead to its sale, four people familiar with the matter told Reuters.