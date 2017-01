Colombia's President Juan Manuel Santos listens next to Honduras' President Juan Orlando Hernandez (not pictured) during a news conference after a welcoming ceremony at the presidential palace in Tegucigalpa, Honduras April 6, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

BOGOTA Colombians will vote in October on a peace deal that could end 50 years of war with Marxist FARC rebels, President Juan Manuel Santos said on Wednesday, after negotiators reached a final accord at talks.

"The plebiscite for peace will take place on Sunday, October 2 of this year," Santos said in a televised speech after negotiators from the government and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) formally announced the deal in Havana.

(Reporting by Bogota newsroom)