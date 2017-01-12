Any UK-U.S. trade deal will put Britain first: PM May
LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday any trade deal agreed with the United States would put British interests and values first.
BOGOTA Colombia collected 126.7 trillion pesos ($42.5 billion) in tax revenues last year, the country's tax authority said on Thursday, up 2.4 percent from a year earlier but below the government's target.
Lawmakers in the Andean country, which has Latin America's fourth-largest economy, recently passed a tax reform bill that aims to raise billions of dollars to make up for lost oil revenue and preserve an investment grade credit rating.
The reform comes into force this year.
The government had set a tax collection goal of 130.1 trillion pesos for last year.
Internal taxes accounted for 85 percent of duties collected in 2016, the DIAN tax authorities said in a statement on their website. Charges on external commerce contributed the remaining 15 percent.
In 2015, the country collected 123.7 billion pesos in duties.
($1 = 2,980.80 Colombian pesos)
(Reporting by Julia Symmes Cobb and Carlos Vargas; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday any trade deal agreed with the United States would put British interests and values first.
NEW YORK A federal judge has blocked litigation that the trustee liquidating Bernard Madoff's firm said could undermine a $7.2 billion settlement meant to benefit the Ponzi schemer's former customers.
FRANKFURT/LONDON German regulators will meet more than 20 foreign banks on Monday to spell out requirements for moving some operations to Frankfurt, people familiar with the matter said, as the city accelerates plans to win over business from London after Brexit.