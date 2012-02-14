BOGOTA Goldman Sachs is the front-runner in the auction to buy the Colombian coal assets of Brazil's Vale while Glencore waits in the wings and rival traders have failed to enter or dropped out of the process, industry sources familiar with the matter said.

Vale purchased assets from Colombia's Cementos Argos in 2008 completing a deal worth $306 million for the mines, railway capacity and port the following year.

Here are some details on its operations:

EL HATILLO MINE:

The El Hatillo open-pit mine located in the northern Cesar province has a nominal capacity of 4.5 million tons annually. It has estimated reserves of 65 million tons while production shot up 84 percent to 2.99 million in 2010 versus the previous year. Output from January to September this year was 2.48 million tons.

OTHER DEPOSITS:

The Las Cuevas coal deposit is located within the El Hatillo complex and is estimated to hold an additional 50 million tons of reserves. The Cerrolargo Sur prospect, which is in exploration phase, could have a potential deposit of 500 million tons.

RAILWAY:

Vale acquired an 8.43 percent stake in the Fenoco railway -- running its mines in Cesar province to the Atlantic coast -- allowing it to transport up to 3.5 million tons per year. The Brazilian company has 3 locomotives, and 134 wagons with a 60-tonne capacity per cart.

PORT:

With installed capacity of 4 million tons annually, the Caribbean coastal port of Rio Cordoba uses four 1,500-tonne barges and one which has a capacity of 1,200 tons. It is also acquiring another two 3,000-tonne barges to transport coal from the harbor to water deep enough to handle 150,000-tonne ships. It has a stocking capacity of 280,000 tons and a daily loading capacity of 12,000 tons.

- SOURCES: Colombia's government, Vale, Cementos Argos, Interbolsa brokerage, market research report by the Australian Trade Commission.

(Reporting By Jack Kimball)