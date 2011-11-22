DENVER A U.S. airman facing possible discharge barricaded himself in a building on a Colorado air force base with a gun on Monday but later surrendered to authorities after a 10-hour standoff, base officials said.

The airman barricaded himself in a deployment processing building at Schriever Air Force Base at about 10 a.m. local time and surrendered willingly at 8 p.m. following talks with negotiators. No one was injured.

"We are grateful for all our first responders in their professionalism that was critical to the peaceful resolution of this situation," Colonel James P. Ross, 50th Space Wing commander, said in a statement.

Base spokeswoman Lieutenant Marie Denson said the 21-year-old airman, whose name was not immediately released, had been facing legal action in civilian court and a possible discharge.

He had been in the service for two years and nine months and had his own handgun as a member of "security services" for the base, Denson said. She had no further details on the legal action the airman had been facing.

Schriever Air Force Base spokeswoman Staff Sergeant Patrice Clarke said the airman was armed with a handgun during the standoff but had not fired his weapon.

Denson said that while Schriever Air Force Base, 10 miles east of Colorado Springs, houses military satellite operations, those facilities were in a separate restricted area and were not affected by the standoff.

