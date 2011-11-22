DENVER A U.S. airman accused of barricading himself on a Colorado air force base with a gun pleaded guilty in September to attempted sexual exploitation of a child, civilian prosecutors said on Tuesday.

Nico Cruz Santos pleaded guilty on September 30 to attempted sexual exploitation of a child and faces up to 18 months in prison when he is sentenced in December, Jefferson County District Attorney's spokeswoman Pam Russell said.

Officials at Schriever Air Force Base, who said Santos surrendered on Monday night after a 10-hour standoff, declined to discuss his civilian court case but said the airman told negotiators he was thinking of taking his own life.

"He was indeed suicidal, he did not appear homicidal during this time," Lt. Col. Jasin Cooley told reporters at a press conference on Monday night, adding that Santos had made "suicidal gestures, suicidal statements."

"Throughout the day we just engaged in a lot of dialogue that convinced him this was not right way to go and after a long day he finally came to agree with us," Cooley said.

Cooley said that the incident at a warehouse and office building did not affect military satellite operations, which are housed in a separate secure area on the base, 10 miles east of Colorado Springs.

According to a Gilpin County Sheriff's affidavit, Santos was accused of engaging in sexually explicit online conversations in December of 2010 with a deputy posing as a teenage girl, who he then made arrangements to meet.

Santos was taken into custody on December 7, 2010, according to the affidavit.

Cooley said Santos, 21, could face military consequences for bringing a firearm onto the base and for brandishing the weapon at people who were in a warehouse office.

There were no injuries during that altercation, he said.

Cooley said Santos, with the 50th Security Forces Squadron, was able to bring his gun onto the base because, as a member of the military, he was not always subject to a vehicle search at the gate.

