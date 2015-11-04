DENVER Voters in Colorado's second-largest school district overwhelmingly recalled three conservative board members whose controversial proposal to revamp advanced placement U.S. history courses last year spurred student walkouts and teacher protests.

By a 64 percent to 36 percent margin in the election on Tuesday, Jefferson County School Board members Julie Williams, John Newkirk and Ken Witt were swept out of office halfway through their four-year terms, the county clerk's office said on Wednesday.

The sprawling 84,000-student district that spans western Denver suburbs to communities in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains became a battleground for a nationwide conservative-liberal debate about differing visions of public education.

The contentious recall election pitted the teachers' union against the three conservatives members who took control of the five-person board in 2013.

The rift reached a boiling point in 2014 when Williams suggested the district's Advanced Placement history curriculum should be revised to include more discussion of "patriotism" and "respect for authority."

That prompted walkouts by hundreds of student and teacher throughout the district, with the protesters accusing the board of promoting a conservative political agenda.

The union also objected to pushes by the three board members for teachers' pay to be linked to performance and for the expansion of charter schools, institutions that are publicly funded but allow for more local control.

The board ultimately decided not to alter the history curriculum, but the controversy galvanized members of the teachers' union who view conservative takeovers of school boards as hostile to educators, said Floyd Ciruli, an independent political pollster and analyst in Denver.

"Organized labor, both locally and nationally, see these movements as a challenge to their survival," Ciruli said. "Their tactic was that it was better to get them out sooner rather than later."

But Ciruli said the big margin in the recall vote showed there was wider discontent with the trio's performance.

Witt said he was "obviously disappointed, but not entirely surprised" by the outcome.

"Some of the things we implemented such as performance pay I'm sure will remain," he said.

Incoming board member Susan Harmon said her top priority is to reach out to all stakeholders in the 155-school district, including those in the charter school community who supported the conservative board.

"This is the largest rift I've ever seen in the district," she said.

(Reporting by Keith Coffman; Editing by Daniel Wallis)