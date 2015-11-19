DENVER A 47-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of drunken driving after her vehicle plowed into a flock of sheep in southwestern Colorado, killing 38 of them, police said on Wednesday.

Lynn Ann Michel was driving her Isuzu sport utility vehicle on Tuesday night on a rural road outside the town of Monte Vista when she crashed into the animals, the Colorado State Patrol said in a statement.

Another dozen sheep were injured in the collision, police said, which happened about 115 miles (185 km) southwest of Colorado Springs.

Police said Michel then fled but investigators were able to track her down after finding the front license plate of her SUV at the crash site.

Michel was cited for driving under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident involving property damage, and failure to provide proof of insurance, the state patrol statement said.

She was released from custody and issued a summons to appear in court to answer the charges, police said.

(Reporting by Keith Coffman; Editing by Daniel Wallis and Sandra Maler)