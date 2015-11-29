Another of the three people killed in last week's rampage at a Colorado Planned Parenthood clinic was identified on Sunday as Jennifer Markovsky, a stay-at-home mother of two young children.

Julia Miller, a sister-in-law who lives in California, said in a phone interview that Markovsky was at the clinic to be with a friend.

“She was just there for support,” Miller said. “It’s just a very senseless act. She was in the wrong place at the wrong time.”

A police officer who was killed was identified soon after Friday's the shooting as Garrett Swasey, 44, a campus police officer for the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs.

The name of the other civilian killed in the shooting was not yet available.

Colorado Springs police have said they would name the two deceased civilians after autopsies were completed, likely on Monday.

Markovsky was a native of Hawaii, where she met her husband while he was deployed there while serving in the military. The couple had lived in Colorado for about 10 years. They have a 6-year-old daughter and 10-year-old son.

There were conflicting reports about Markovsky's age, with one source saying she was 35 and another putting her at 36.

Miller remembered her sister-in-law as kind and creative.

“She could probably do anything from crafts from baking to anything you could imagine,” Miller said.

On Facebook, a man named John Ah-King of Hawaii mourned the loss of his daughter.

“To my daughter Jennifer I'm going to miss so much, I lost you in a senseless shooting in Colorado Springs," the post read.

Swasey was a retired champion figure skater who moved from Massachusetts to Colorado Springs to train on the U.S. Olympic Training Center, located a few miles from the clinic. He was a married father of two who served as an elder at a local church.

