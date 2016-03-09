DENVER - Adepa, the first western lowland gorilla to be born at the Denver Zoo in 11 years, clings to her mother, Tinga, and sleeps peacefully in her arms.

Zookeepers said Tinga is adjusting well to her role as a new mother and is very attentive to her first offspring, who was born on Feb. 25.

Western lowland gorillas are considered a critically endangered species. Both of Adepa's parents were born in zoos, according a statement from the zoo.