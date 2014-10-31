A view of the headquarters of Comcast on JFK Boulevard in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania May 21, 2014. The cable giant is attempting to merge with Time Warner Cable. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek

Midwest Cable Inc, the cable company to be spun off from Comcast Corp (CMCSA.O) after it buys Time Warner Cable Inc TWC.N, said it would list its Class A common stock on the Nasdaq under the symbol "GLCI" in 2015.

Upon completion of the merger, the company will change its name to GreatLand Connections Inc.

Comcast said in April it would divest 2.5 million subscribers across the U.S. Midwest and southeast into a new publicly traded company that would be two-thirds owned by Comcast shareholders and one-third by Charter.

This was part of a three-way deal between Comcast, Charter Communications Inc (CHTR.O) and Time Warner Cable, aimed at winning regulatory approvals for Comcast's proposed $45 billion purchase of Time Warner Cable Inc.

(This version of the story has been corrected to change "spinout" to "spin-off" in headline)

(Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)