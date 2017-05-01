Hulu said on Monday its soon-to-be-launched live TV streaming service will include content from NBCUniversal's networks.

Following the deal with the Comcast Corp unit, Hulu's live TV package will include all the four major broadcast networks, cable news channels and its streaming library for under $40 per month, the company said.

Hulu, which streams original shows such as "The Mindy Project", said the deal with NBCUniversal would provide live and streaming access to networks including NBC, E!, CNBC and the American Spanish-language network, Telemundo.

The NBCUniversal deal will take the total number of channels on the live TV service to more than 50, Hulu said on Monday.

Hulu, which plans to launch the live TV streaming service this spring, is owned by Walt Disney Corp, Twenty-First Century Fox, Comcast Corp and Time Warner inc.

CBS Corp earlier this year signed a deal to have its broadcast network and some cable programming on Hulu's live streaming service.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)