Regional bank Comerica Inc (CMA.N) posted higher first-quarter profit as it earned more money from its core banking operations, and said it is considering a 50 percent increase in dividend.

For the first quarter, earnings for common shareholders rose to $129 million, or 66 cents per share, from $102 million, or 57 cents per share, a year ago.

Analysts had on average expected earnings of 55 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net interest income rose 12 percent to $443 million whereas provisions for loan losses more than halved to $23 million.

Shares of the company, which have fallen around 18 percent in the past one year, closed at $30.86 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.

