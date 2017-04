NEW YORK Two of Comerica Bank's (CMA.N) largest shareholders want the regional lender to explore a sale, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

Shares of the company, which has a market worth of $7.4 billion, rose 3.5 percent to $44 each by midday.

An external spokesman for the bank was not immediately available for comment. Reuters reported on Feb. 5 that BB&T Bank (BBT.N) was among the banks that could buy Comerica.

