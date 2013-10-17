A general view of the U.S. Federal Reserve building as the morning sky breaks over Washington, July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

NEW YORK The amount of U.S. commercial paper contracted in the week ended Oct 16 Federal Reserve data showed on Thursday.

U.S. seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding fell $32 billion to $1.034 trillion in the latest week.

Non-seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding - which some analysts consider a more reliable reading than the seasonally adjusted one since it has been distorted by the financial crisis - fell $21.1 billion to $996 billion.

U.S. non-seasonally adjusted foreign financial commercial paper outstanding fell $14.2 billion to $220.9 billion.