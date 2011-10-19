Billionaire Carl Icahn on Wednesday nominated three directors to the board of steel maker and recycler Commercial Metals Corp. (CMC.N)

Corporate raider-turned-activist investor Icahn, who owns about 10 percent of the company's shares, nominated James Unger, Steve Mongillo and George Hebard to the board, he said in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday afternoon.

Icahn originally announced his stake in the company in July, and Commercial Metals adopted a "poison pill" shareholder rights plan shortly after to make it more difficult for him to build a bigger position.

In addition to the board nominees, Icahn put forward three proposals to be voted on at the company's annual meeting.

These proposals ask the company to pull the poison pill, to require a majority vote for the company to put another one in place and to repeal any changes it might make to its bylaws between now and its annual meeting.

Commercial Metals announced nearly 1,500 job cuts earlier this month as it moves to exit its underperforming steel pipe making operations in Croatia and shut down some other facilities.

Commercial Metals shares rose 5.9 percent to $11.35 following Icahn's announcement after the bell.

Its shares have lost more than 40 percent of their value since February. They closed at $10.72, down 3.2 percent, on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

Commercial Metals was not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Michael Erman in New York; Editing by Gary Hill)