A general view of the U.S. Federal Reserve building in Washington, July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

NEW YORK, Sept 18 The amount of U.S. commercial paper grew in the week ended Sept 17 Federal Reserve data showed on Thursday.

U.S. seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding rose $0.9 billion to $1.052 trillion in the latest week.

Non-seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding - which some analysts consider a more reliable reading than the seasonally adjusted one since it has been distorted by the financial crisis - rose $15.4 billion to $1.054 trillion.

U.S. non-seasonally adjusted foreign financial commercial paper outstanding fell $2.2 billion to $231.7 billion.

