FRANKFURT Commerzbank (CBKG.DE), Germany's second-biggest lender, is cutting the size of its executive board to seven from nine directors and will reduce the number of middle managers by 20 percent as part of a wider overhaul of the bank.

"Concrete personnel decisions were not taken today," Commerzbank said in a statement on Wednesday, adding a decision on who would leave the board would be taken after sounding out possibilities for a mutual solution with the concerned executives.

The Frankfurt-based lender is in the midst of a radical cost-cutting program which includes shedding 5,200 of its 45,000 staff.

Reducing the size of the management board is a logical step given the overall reduction in size of the bank, which is still 17-percent owned by the German government. Cross-town rival Deutsche Bank's (DBKGn.DE) own management board has only seven members.

"We have a tendency of being bureaucratic and trying to avoid conflicts. A reason for that is that our management structure has become too big and complex," Chief Executive Martin Blessing said in an interview published on Commerzbank's intranet and seen by Reuters.

He added that the bank aims to reduce the executive board in the coming weeks and middle management by the end of the year. It currently has 55 divisional managers.

According to sources familiar with the bank the positions of Ulrich Sieber, board member responsible for human resources, and Jochen Kloesges, currently responsible for non-core assets, are under review.

However, staff representatives on the supervisory board on Wednesday blocked an immediate decision, insisting on the common practice in Germany of not choosing a labor director without works council approval, another source familiar with the matter said.

