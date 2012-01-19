FRANKFURT/MILAN Germany's Commerzbank (CBKG.DE) said it can avoid another state bailout as Europe's banks raced to finalize plans to fill a 115 billion euros ($147 billion) capital hole aimed at safeguarding the industry.

Most banks in need of cash have said they have found ways to fill the shortfall, but a few are still attempting to find it privately.

The threats of lower profits due to a worsening euro zone economy, bigger losses on Greek government bonds and lack of investor appetite to buy bank equity means the need for state aid cannot be ruled out, notably for Commerzbank and Italy's Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (BMPS.MI).

Europe's banking regulator has told banks they must hold core capital of at least 9 percent, and fill any shortfall by the end of June. The aim is to provide a bigger capital cushion to shield taxpayers, to avoid a repeat of the 2008 crisis that led to massive injections of public money.

Thirty-one banks have been told to find extra capital and must tell their national regulator their plans by Friday.

Commerzbank and Monte dei Paschi (MPS) could test how tough a stance the European Banking Authority will take on any bank's assumptions that form a basis for its plans.

Germany's second largest lender needs to find 5.3 billion euros and said on Thursday it had already set aside 3 billion euros and will reduce the need for a further 3.3 billion euros, sending its shares surging 14 percent as analysts had feared it would have to resort to state support.

CEO Martin Blessing said the plan was dependent on no further deterioration in the macroeconomic environment, in particular no further escalation of the sovereign debt crisis.

"I wish him good luck, now that we are going into a recession," said Kepler Equities analyst Dirk Becker. "Whether Commerzbank ... really copes without a state bailout won't become clear until June."

MPS, the world's oldest lender, needs 3.3 billion euros and may need to ask shareholders or the government for at least half of that, analysts have estimated.

The bank plans to sell real estate and joint ventures, reduce assets and use convertible notes to bolster capital.

But there are doubts it can achieve 1 billion euros of asset sales by June, so it could have to tap investors for that cash, a source close to the matter said. Analysts have suggested it could need state help as the foundation that controls the bank is strapped for cash.

"They're in a very delicate situation. It's really difficult to see where they could raise that much capital," said Frederic Teschner, banking analyst in Natixis in Paris. "The foundation does not want a capital increase it couldn't subscribe to because it would lose control."

Portugal's Millennium bcp (BCP.LS) has said it is mulling all options to find the 2.1 billion euros it needs, and could attract outside investors. Portugal's banks can also tap an international aid plan for the 7 billion euros they need.

Spain's Bankia (BKIA.MC) and Popular (POP.MC) have said they can meet their respective 1.3 billion and 2.6 billion euro shortfalls, without state help.

Bankia can convert preference shares to meet its need, but may be short of cash if Spain tells its banks to put aside more capital to cover potential losses on property loans, which could require Bankia to set aside another 5 billion euros.

EBA LEEWAY?

Banks have several options to find the capital required. They can retain earnings, shrink loans to customers, convert hybrid debt into equity, buy back their own bonds, sell assets, and cut dividends or staff pay.

Banks have to tell their national regulators their plans, which need to be approved before they are passed on to the EBA. The EBA board will review the plans on Feb 8/9.

On paper, Commerzbank should exceed the requirement, but in practice it could fall short by a few hundred million euros, said Andrew Lim, analyst at Espirito Santo.

That raises the question of how much leeway the EBA and investors will give Commerzbank and other banks.

Commerzbank's plan includes cutting holdings of riskier assets by a further 17 billion euros, retaining more of its profits and not writing new business outside Germany or Poland.

It will also pay a higher amount to employees in shares rather than cash, which could free up 250 million euros in regulatory capital.

The main solution will be to cut the balance sheet size to less than 600 billion euros by 2014, from around 739 billion euros at the end of 2011.

Italy's UniCredit (CRDI.MI) is in the midst of a rights issue to raise 7.5 billion euros to provide the capital it needs. It is assured the funds from the underwritten deal, but the rocky process shows investors are wary and could make it tougher for smaller rivals to follow.

Santander (SAN.MC) had the biggest shortfall of any bank, but said last week it had already raised the 15.3 billion euros it needed through a mix of converting hybrid debt and preferred shares, retaining profits, assets sales and other measures.

($1 = 0.7802 euros)

(Additional reporting by Jonathan Gould in Frankfurt, Sonya Dowsett and Jesus Aguado in Madrid, Michel Rose in Milan, Huw Jones in London; Writing by Steve Slater; Editing by Jodie Ginsberg and Elaine Hardcastle)