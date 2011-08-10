FRANKFURT Commerzbank's (CBKG.DE) second quarter profits were all but eliminated by 760 million euros ($1.07 billion) in impairments on Greek sovereign debt, as the euro zone crisis forced it to soften its 2011 profit goal.

Germany's second-biggest lender said 2011 operating profit at its so-called core bank, excluding its internal bad bank and the Eurohypo real estate financing arm, would be well above that of 2010.

Previously, the lender said it expected the bank as a whole to significantly exceed its 2010 operating profit of 1.39 billion euros in 2011.

"We are expecting a challenging environment characterized by a high degree of market uncertainty in the second half of this financial year," the bank said in its quarterly report.

Nonetheless, Commerzbank's shares rose as much as 10 percent in early trade after the company's quarterly trading profit blew through estimates, indicating strong underlying business.

The stock was up 4.5 percent at 2.22 euros by 3:55 a.m. EDT, outperforming the STOXX Europe 600 Banks index .SX7P, which was 0.9 percent higher.

Second-quarter operating profit came to 55 million euros, well below the 105 million average estimate in a Reuters poll.

But trading profit jumped 86 percent to 664 million euros, above the 355 million euro consensus, and loan loss provisions shrank more than expected.

Analysts said they saw results at Commerzbank's core businesses of corporates and markets and the Mittelstandsbank unit as robust, while losses were isolated mainly at the non-core Eurohypo unit, a real estate lender due to be sold.

The Mittelstandsbank -- which specialises in financing Germany's medium-sized companies -- was the main profit driver again, generating operating profit of 501 million euros.

"It looks like a decent set of underlying earnings and it should be enough to reassure given the lackluster performance of the share price recently," Matthew Clark, banking analyst at Keefe Bruyette & Woods, said.

Between the beginning of this year and Tuesday's close, Commerzbank's shares lost more than half of their value.

LIMITED STABILISATION

Commerzbank, which is still 25 percent-owned by the German government, said it still aimed to reach a 4 billion euros operating profit by 2012, saying targets are still conditional upon market stability.

"At present the markets look likely to stabilize only to a limited extent because of the sovereign debt crisis," Chief Financial Officer Eric Strutz said, a day after the company announced he was leaving the bank in March.

Italy's biggest bank UniCredit (CRDI.MI) said last week it could meet analysts' forecast for 2011 results despite being pummeled by a spreading euro zone debt crisis,

Earlier this month British rival Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS.L) revealed impairments of 733 million pounds ($1.19 billion) on Greek bonds.

($1=0.6147 pounds)

(Reporting by Edward Taylor and Jonathan Gould, additional reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Mike Nesbit)