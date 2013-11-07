The logo of Germany's Commerzbank is pictured behind a fountain in Frankfurt May 10, 2013. Picture taken May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

FRANKFURT Commerzbank (CBKG.DE) reported an unexpected jump in third quarter profits on Thursday and said its turnaround was on track, showing that restructuring efforts are paying off for Germany's second-largest bank.

The bank, bailed out by the German government after the financial crisis, produced a 15 percent net profit increase, ahead of forecasts, mainly due to fewer problem loans than last year. Commerzbank managed to sell assets more quickly than planned and said losses in problem portfolios like shipping were unlikely to rise.

Signs the bank is returning to health could potentially make it easier for Germany, which holds a 17 percent stake, to exit. But Commerzbank's shares, at around 10 euros each, still trade far below the roughly 26 euros at which the government would have to sell at to avoid losses.

Europe's banks have lagged far behind those in the United States in terms of paying back state aid after the crisis. But this week Dutch financial group ING ING.AS said it should complete its restructuring two years ahead of schedule, potentially making it one of the first euro zone casualties of the crisis to emerge from a state rescue.

But Commerzbank cautioned against being overly optimistic, saying revenue was likely to remain under pressure and that the operating result for the last quarter of 2013 would fall short of that achieved in the previous quarter.

"We have further enhanced the stability of the bank," Chief Executive Martin Blessing said, adding: "We shall push ahead with our efforts to reduce non-strategic portfolios further."

Commerzbank's profit rise mainly reflected lower loan-loss provisions in its non-core asset portfolio, which the bank split off as part of a four-year restructuring plan begun in 2012.

But in its core business, Commerzbank had to set aside more spare cash to cover potential bad loans.

Bad debt provisions are returning to more normal levels after the German economy's strong performance in 2012 allowed the bank to reclaim bad-loan reserves over the past few quarters that it had set aside during the financial crisis.

"We have perhaps hit the turning point on the positive side," said analyst Guido Hoymann at Metzler Securities. "The worst could be behind us despite possible setbacks."

The bank posted a 15 percent rise in quarterly net profit to 77 million euros as it set aside less cash to cover ailing loans held in its restructuring division, beating an average forecast of 31 million in a Reuters poll.

Revenue weakened slightly in the quarter versus the year-ago period.

Commerzbank's investment banking unit saw operating profit fall by more than half to 85 million euros due to lower trading income.

Weaker trading has hit banks like Credit Suisse CSGN.VX and Goldman Sachs (GS.N) after the Federal Reserve wrong-footed markets with a decision to continue its bond buying stimulus instead of starting to wind it down.

Commerzbank shares jumped 9 percent on the strong results. They have gained around 57 percent since July 1, compared to a 17 percent rise in European banks overall .SX7P. The bank's shares still trade at 0.4 percent of its expected book value for the next 12 months, against an average of 0.9 percent among its European peers.

(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Thomas Atkins and Jane Merriman)