Adobe's first-quarter beats as Creative Cloud demand rises
Adobe Systems Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit, as the demand for its Creative Cloud package of software tools, which includes Photoshop, continued to rise.
FRANKFURT Commerzbank on Thursday warned shareholders it may face considerable fines from U.S. authorities as a result of investigations into alleged embargo breaches with countries like Iran, Sudan and North Korea.
The bank's New York branch had been served subpoenas and had to surrender extensive documentation to authorities, Germany's second-largest bank said in its quarterly report.
"US authorities may impose civil and criminal sanctions on Commerzbank which may include substantial fines," the report said.
U.S. discount retailer Dollar General Corp reported better-than-expected quarterly sales and said it would raise wages for store managers, replicating similar moves by larger retailers such as Wal-Mart .
BIEL, Switzerland Swatch Group has seen strong demand for its watches since the beginning of the year, the world's biggest watchmaker's chief executive said on Thursday.