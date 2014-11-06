Adobe's first-quarter beats as Creative Cloud demand rises
Adobe Systems Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit, as the demand for its Creative Cloud package of software tools, which includes Photoshop, continued to rise.
FRANKFURT Commerzbank expects to keep up its growth momentum over the coming quarters, despite a slightly 'less benign' macroeconomic environment in the last months of the year, Chief Financial Officer Stephan Engels said.
"In the core bank, I would see no reason to assume the trend stopping that we have now seen for the last three quarters," Engels said on an analyst call on Thursday. The so-called core bank excludes the lender's large run-off portfolio of ailing assets for sale.
He said the right moment for providing a 2015 guidance was the bank's annual press conference in February.
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; editing by Thomas Atkins)
U.S. discount retailer Dollar General Corp reported better-than-expected quarterly sales and said it would raise wages for store managers, replicating similar moves by larger retailers such as Wal-Mart .
BIEL, Switzerland Swatch Group has seen strong demand for its watches since the beginning of the year, the world's biggest watchmaker's chief executive said on Thursday.