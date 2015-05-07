FRANKFURT Rising first-quarter performance in all of Commerzbank's (CBKG.DE) operating divisions demonstrate that the group's profit targets for 2016 are within reach, Chief Financial Officer Stephan Engels said on Thursday.

"This shows that we can already reach our 2016 targets," Engels said in a conference call with analysts, pointing to the group's Q1 result.

The group's previously published performance targets include the goal of improving after-tax return on equity to over 10 percent by 2016 in its core operating divisions.

"We keep on fighting for this goal and although we cannot multiply Q1 by four, at least Q1 has shown, in a clear sign, the basic ability to get there," Engels said.

The group would need to take new measures to keep its cost base stable at 7 billion euros ($8 billion) annually as regulatory costs rise, Engels said.

Loan loss provisions in 2015 were expected to stay at the same level as in 2014, he said.

(Reporting by Thomas Atkins; Editing by Victoria Bryan)