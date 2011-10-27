HAMBURG Commerzbank Chief Executive Martin Blessing said Germany's second-largest bank would not tap state rescue fund SoFFin a second time, even as more stringent capital requirements and a Greek haircut loom.

"I'm not going there again," Blessing told journalists late on Wednesday in remarks that were embargoed for Thursday.

"We will use a bundle of different measures to generate capital," Blessing said, adding these would include reducing risk-weighted assets or the sale of non-core business areas.

Euro zone leaders struck a deal with private banks and insurers on Thursday for them to accept a 50 percent loss on their Greek government bonds under a plan to lower Greece's debt burden and try to contain the two-year-old euro zone crisis.

As part of the deal, euro zone banks will be asked to bolster their capital cushions, to help offset the hit from Greek bond restructuring.

Commerzbank, which is due to report quarterly results on November 4, holds Greek sovereign debt worth around 2.2 billion euros.

Commerzbank will write down the value of its Greek government bond holdings by at least 750 million euros ($1.04 billion) in the third quarter, several people familiar with the situation told Reuters on Wednesday.

Separately, Blessing also said there were no signs of a credit crunch among German mid-sized lenders.

(Reporting Jan Schwartz; Writing by Edward Taylor)