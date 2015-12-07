BERLIN Commerzbank (CBKG.DE) plans to restart lending across Europe for the first time since the financial crisis in 2008, Handelsblatt said on Monday, citing a senior executive of the bank.

After years of focusing its activities on business related to Germany and its neighbors such as Austria and Switzerland, Commerzbank is seeking to broaden its perspective, the newspaper reported, quoting Bernd Laber, head of the lender's international corporate banking division.

"We want to win companies with revenue of more than 250 million euros ($271 million) as customers across the whole of Europe," Laber told Handelsblatt in an interview.

Germany's second-biggest lender, based in Frankfurt, scaled back its foreign business activities after being rescued by the federal government amid the 2008 financial crisis. The German government saved the bank from its near-collapse with an infusion of more than 18 billion euros, much of which has been repaid.

