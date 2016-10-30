FILE PHOTO - Specialist Trader John O'Hara (R) wears a Hilton branded bathrobe to celebrate Hilton's IPO, while working at his post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK Shares of Hotel operator Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT.N) could increase by at least 25 percent on its planned split into three companies, Barron's reported on Sunday.

Hilton plans to split before the end of the year into three companies that should see their earnings and cash flow grow, according to the report.

Even if the hospitality industry stagnates in the United States, Virginia-based Hilton is opening hotels in profitable overseas markets, Barron's said.

The owner of the Waldorf Astoria hotel chain on Wednesday cut its full-year forecast for a key revenue measure for the third time as it struggles with weak business travel demand.

The following day, its share price touched $21.80, its lowest level in four months. It closed at $22.25 on Friday.

