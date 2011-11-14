Comtech Telecommunications Corp, a communications equipment maker under pressure from an activist investor, on Monday nominated two candidates for the board, including former chief executive of defense consulting firm SRA International.

Comtech said one of its directors, Gerard Nocita, will not stand for re-election at its upcoming annual shareholder meeting in January due to personal health reasons, and Stanton Sloane is being nominated to replace Nocita's seat on the board.

Sloane, a former Lockheed Martin Corp executive, served as president and chief executive of SRA International from 2007 through July this year, when the company was acquired by private equity firm Providence Equity Partners.

He currently serves as chief executive of Decision Sciences International Corporation, a security and detection systems company.

Comtech, which makes satellite-based communications equipment for the government and commercial customers, also nominated one incumbent director, Ira Kaplan, to be voted at the January 18 annual shareholder meeting.

New York-based hedge fund MMI Investments LP reported a 3.3 percent stake in Comtech in September and announced two board nominees: Samme L. Thompson, a former Motorola executive, and one of its own partners, Jerome Lande.

