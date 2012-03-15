Comverge Inc's COMV.O fourth-quarter profit beat analysts' estimates, helped by growth at its commercial and industrial segments, and the energy management company forecast full-year revenue largely above estimates.

For 2012, the company -- which works with grid operators, utilities and large consumers to lower energy use during expensive peak hours -- expects revenue of $145 million to $170 million.

Analysts, on average, were expecting the company to post revenue of $155 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Comverge said it is actively engaged with lenders, investors and potential strategic partners to fund its continuing operations.

"We still require capital to fund our operations, and the board and management are working diligently on strategic alternatives for obtaining the required capital and financing," Chief Executive Blake Young said in a statement.

For the fourth quarter, the company posted a net income of $4.9 million, or 18 cents a share, compared with a net loss of $9.4 million, or 38 cents a share, a year ago.

Revenue fell 1 percent to $36.7 million.

Analysts had expected the company to post a profit of 1 cent a share, on revenue of $39.2 million.

The company's commercial and industrial segment revenue more than doubled to $10.2 million during the quarter.

Shares of the company were trading up 4 percent at $1.70 in after market trading. They closed at $1.64 on Thursday on the Nasdaq.

