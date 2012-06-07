Comverse Technology Inc CMVT.O posted a surprise quarterly loss due to a delay in recognizing revenue, a sign that the telecom billing software maker is still seeing customers defer contracts, sending its shares down 11 percent in early trade.

The company's quarterly loss narrowed to $53.2 million, or 24 cents per share, from $59.2 million, or 29 cents per share, a year earlier.

Comverse, which holds a majority stake in surveillance products maker Verint Systems Inc (VRNT.O), posted a loss of 15 cents per share, excluding items.

"Our Comverse subsidiary's financial results continue to reflect the timing of revenue recognition and collection milestone triggers, and the impact of our business transformation launched last year," Chief Executive Charles Burdick said in a statement.

Revenue fell about 2 percent to $343.7 million.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 9 cents per share, excluding items, on revenue of $379.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company's shares fell 11 percent to a year-low of $5.40 on Thursday in heavy volumes. The stock was the second biggest percentage loser on the Nasdaq.

(Reporting by Shubham Singhal in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)