Halliburton asks workers from banned countries not to travel to U.S.
Halliburton Co has advised workers from the countries named in President Trump's immigration ban not to travel to the U.S., according to an email from a spokeswoman.
ConAgra Foods Inc, known for its Chef Boyardee pasta and Healthy Choice dinners, named David Marberger of Prestige Brands Holdings Inc as its chief financial officer.
Marberger, who had also worked with Godiva Chocolatier and Tasty Baking Co, succeeds John Gehring.
Gehring, who announced his plan to retire in May, will remain with the company until the end of September and will help with the transition.
Separately, Prestige Brands said in a filing that it named Ronald Lombardi as an interim replacement for Marberger and has started a search for a new CFO. (bit.ly/29yFfcq)
TOKYO Asian shares slipped on Tuesday as stringent curbs on travel to the United States ordered by President Donald Trump brought home to investors that he is serious about carrying out his controversial campaign pledges.
WASHINGTON President Donald Trump signed an order on Monday that will seek to dramatically reduce federal regulations, but the policy will not apply to most of the financial reform rules introduced by the Obama administration.