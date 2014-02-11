Southwest Airlines cuts outlook for key revenue measure
Southwest Airlines Co cut its forecast for a key revenue measure on Friday, citing "unexpected softness" in demand for last-minute flight bookings in the second half of February.
ConAgra Foods Inc (CAG.N), which makes Chef Boyardee pastas and Slim Jim beef jerky, cut its full-year profit outlook citing weaker profits in its private label business and lower sales of certain key brands in its consumer foods division.
Shares of the company fell more than 4 percent in premarket trading on Tuesday.
ConAgra Foods said it now expects adjusted earnings of $2.22-$2.25 per share for 2014, lower than its prior forecast of $2.34-$2.38 per share.
The food company also said its Ardent Mills joint venture with Cargill Inc CARG.UL and CHS Inc (CHSCP.O) will now close in the second quarter of 2014, instead of the first quarter, in part due to the ongoing regulatory review process.
Under the deal, ConAgra will contribute its flour milling operations and related businesses for a 44 percent stake in Ardent Mills.
WESTONARIA, South Africa The chief executive of South Africa's Gold Fields has warned that first quarter production at its South Deep mine could be lower than expected due to safety stoppages.
NEW YORK American Airlines Group Inc on Thursday became the second major U.S. airline this week to lower guidance on a closely watched revenue metric, sending shares of several major carriers lower.