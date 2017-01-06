Zodiac family silver key to $9 billion Safran tie-up
PARIS France's Safran has crafted a deal to persuade family investors in Zodiac Aerospace to give up control in a merger that would create the world's third largest aerospace supplier.
FRANKFURT Private equity firms Bain Capital and Advent are close to buying German payment group Concardis for about 700 million euros (598.3 million pounds), three people familiar with the process told Reuters on Friday.
Concardis offers card payment terminals as well as payment technology for e-commerce groups and is viewed as a non-core business by its key owners.
With a 16 percent stake, Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) is the group's largest shareholder, while smaller stakes are held by Commerzbank (CBKG.DE), Unicredit (CRDI.MI) as well as savings and cooperative banks.
Concardis is hoping a new owner will invest in new technologies and an expansion of its business, which is so far heavily reliant on Germany.
Last year, Concardis posted core earnings of 33.9 million euros on sales of 480 million euros last year.
Concardis and Advent declined to comment.
Bain Capital was not immediately available to comment.
Cisco said on Tuesday it intends to acquire AppDynamics Inc for about $3.7 billion in cash and assumed equity awards.
Aetna and Humana would consider all available options for their proposed $34 billion merger, the two U.S. health insurers said on Tuesday, a day after a court ruled against the deal due to fears it would lower competition.