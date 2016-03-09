Wal-Mart in advanced talks to buy Bonobos: Recode
Wal-Mart Stores Inc is in advanced discussions to buy online men’s fashion retailer Bonobos Inc, Recode reported on Friday, citing sources.
MUMBAI India is set to raise about $170 million from the sale of a 5 percent stake in state-run Container Corp (CCRI.NS), with institutional investors bidding for twice the number of shares on offer for them on the first day of the sale.
The funds-only portion of the sale was subscribed 2.02 times on Wednesday, stock exchange data showed. Retail investors can bid for shares on Thursday, while funds can bid for more. bit.ly/1QDcLdZ
The Container Corp share sale is part of the Indian government's asset sales program.
The government last month raised about $730 million from a stake sale in state-run power producer NTPC Ltd (NTPC.NS), but is still set to miss its asset sales target for a sixth straight year.
($1 = 67.1800 Indian rupees)
TOKYO Apple Inc is considering teaming up with its supplier Foxconn to bid for Toshiba Corp's semiconductor business, Japanese public broadcaster NHK reported on Friday - the latest twist in the sale of the world's second-biggest flash memory chipmaker.