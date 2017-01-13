Zodiac family silver key to $9 billion Safran tie-up
PARIS France's Safran has crafted a deal to persuade family investors in Zodiac Aerospace to give up control in a merger that would create the world's third largest aerospace supplier.
FRANKFURT Private equity firms Advent and Bain Capital agreed to buy German payment group Concardis from a group of private, savings and cooperative banks, the parties said in a joint statement on Friday, not disclosing a purchase price.
Sources told Reuters last week that Advent and Bain Capital were close to buying Concardis for about 700 million euros ($745 million).
Concardis offers card-payment terminals as well as payment technology for e-commerce groups and is viewed as a non-core business by its key owners.
Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) holds 16 percent of Concardis, DZ Bank 19 percent on behalf of its cooperative bank members and German savings banks hold a total of 39 percent. Smaller stakes are held by Commerzbank (CBKG.DE) and Unicredit (CRDI.MI).
SAN FRANCISCO Cisco Systems Inc said on Tuesday that it agreed to buy U.S. business software company AppDynamics Inc for about $3.7 billion, making one of its largest deals of recent years as it searches for growth beyond its core networking business.
ZURICH Novartis Chief Executive Joe Jimenez said prices for large acquisitions are looking expensive, pushing the company to instead seek smaller targets with early-stage drugs that the Swiss pharmaceutical group hopes will supplement its pipeline.