DAKAR Congo's President Joseph Kabila is on his way to Uganda, the mediator in Congo's conflict with eastern rebels, Congolese state television said on Tuesday.

It said Kabila had left for Kampala shortly after making a broadcast expressing solidarity with the Congolese people.

Rebels, widely believed to be backed by Rwanda, on Tuesday claimed control of Democratic Republic of Congo's eastern city of Goma.

