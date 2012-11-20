Zambia hopes for IMF programme before end-June - finance minister
LONDON Zambia expects to agree a deal with the International Monetary Fund in the first half of this year, Finance Minister Felix Mutati said on Friday.
DAKAR Congo's President Joseph Kabila is on his way to Uganda, the mediator in Congo's conflict with eastern rebels, Congolese state television said on Tuesday.
It said Kabila had left for Kampala shortly after making a broadcast expressing solidarity with the Congolese people.
Rebels, widely believed to be backed by Rwanda, on Tuesday claimed control of Democratic Republic of Congo's eastern city of Goma.
(Reporting by David Lewis; Editing by Janet Lawrence)
LONDON Zambia expects to agree a deal with the International Monetary Fund in the first half of this year, Finance Minister Felix Mutati said on Friday.
RIYADH Saudi Arabia's King Salman starts a month-long Asian tour on Sunday to build ties with the world's fastest growing importers of Saudi oil and promote investment opportunities, including the sale of a stake in its giant state firm Saudi Aramco.
PRETORIA South African police fired tear gas, water cannon and rubber bullets to disperse rival marches by hundreds of protesters in Pretoria on Friday, after mobs looted stores this week believed to belong to immigrants.