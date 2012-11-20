Zambia hopes for IMF programme before end-June - finance minister
LONDON Zambia expects to agree a deal with the International Monetary Fund in the first half of this year, Finance Minister Felix Mutati said on Friday.
KIGALI Rwandan Foreign Minister Louise Mushikiwabo said on Tuesday political dialogue was the only way to end conflict in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo after the city of Goma fell to rebels.
"What happened today in Goma is a clear indication that the military option has failed to bring about a solution to this crisis and that political dialogue is the only way to resolve the ongoing conflict," she said in a statement.
"By focusing on the blame game and ignoring the root causes of conflict in the DRC, the international community has missed the opportunity to help the DRC restore peace."
Rwanda has been widely accused of backing the so-called M23 rebels who on Tuesday claimed control of Goma. Rwanda rejects the accusations of being behind the rebel group.
RIYADH Saudi Arabia's King Salman starts a month-long Asian tour on Sunday to build ties with the world's fastest growing importers of Saudi oil and promote investment opportunities, including the sale of a stake in its giant state firm Saudi Aramco.
PRETORIA South African police fired tear gas, water cannon and rubber bullets to disperse rival marches by hundreds of protesters in Pretoria on Friday, after mobs looted stores this week believed to belong to immigrants.