Zambia hopes for IMF programme before end-June - finance minister
LONDON Zambia expects to agree a deal with the International Monetary Fund in the first half of this year, Finance Minister Felix Mutati said on Friday.
KAMPALA Uganda said on Tuesday the presence of Congolese rebels at talks with Congo President Joseph Kabila in Kampala was not needed and that it was for Kabila to decide on the rebels' stated demands.
"Their presence in Kampala is not necessary. Their issues are already well known so it's up to Kabila to say 'I agree to this or that and don't agree with that'," Uganda's Junior Foreign Affairs Minister Asuman Kiyingi told Reuters.
The so-called M23 rebels, widely believed to be backed by Rwanda, on Tuesday claimed control of Democratic Republic of Congo's eastern city of Goma.
(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by James Macharia)
LONDON Zambia expects to agree a deal with the International Monetary Fund in the first half of this year, Finance Minister Felix Mutati said on Friday.
RIYADH Saudi Arabia's King Salman starts a month-long Asian tour on Sunday to build ties with the world's fastest growing importers of Saudi oil and promote investment opportunities, including the sale of a stake in its giant state firm Saudi Aramco.
PRETORIA South African police fired tear gas, water cannon and rubber bullets to disperse rival marches by hundreds of protesters in Pretoria on Friday, after mobs looted stores this week believed to belong to immigrants.