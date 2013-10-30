GOMA, Democratic Republic of Congo Congolese government troops entered the eastern border town of Bunagana on Wednesday as M23 rebels abandoned the last major town they were holding, rebel, army and aid officials told Reuters.

The town was the first seized last year by M23 rebels in Democratic Republic of Congo and its loss is the latest success in an offensive by Congo's U.N.-backed army, which is seeking to crush a 20-month rebellion.

"(Congo) government soldiers have taken over Bunagana town and there's already a lot of celebration," Tom Ndyanabo, a Uganda Red Cross worker, said by telephone from the Congo-Uganda border crossing in Bunagana. The information was confirmed by a rebel and a Congo army officer.

