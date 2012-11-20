Zambia hopes for IMF programme before end-June - finance minister
LONDON Zambia expects to agree a deal with the International Monetary Fund in the first half of this year, Finance Minister Felix Mutati said on Friday.
KAMPALA Rwandan President Paul Kagame is expected to hold talks with Democratic Republic of Congo's President Joseph Kabila in Uganda after rebels claimed control of the eastern Congolese city of Goma, sources at Uganda's presidency said on Tuesday.
The two presidents arrived at Uganda's Entebbe airport on Tuesday afternoon, and were due to meet Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni separately before holding face-to-face talks, said the sources.
"Museveni will first meet them separately to try to create a rapport for a joint meeting which is likely to take place tomorrow (Wednesday) morning," one of the sources said.
(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Writing by James Macharia; Editing by Kevin Liffey)
LONDON Zambia expects to agree a deal with the International Monetary Fund in the first half of this year, Finance Minister Felix Mutati said on Friday.
RIYADH Saudi Arabia's King Salman starts a month-long Asian tour on Sunday to build ties with the world's fastest growing importers of Saudi oil and promote investment opportunities, including the sale of a stake in its giant state firm Saudi Aramco.
PRETORIA South African police fired tear gas, water cannon and rubber bullets to disperse rival marches by hundreds of protesters in Pretoria on Friday, after mobs looted stores this week believed to belong to immigrants.