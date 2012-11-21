Gem Diamonds mothballs mine in Botswana due to weak diamond market
Gem Diamonds Ltd said it would place its Ghaghoo mine in Botswana under care and maintenance with immediate effect due to a fall in diamond prices.
KAMPALA Congolese and Rwandan presidents Joseph Kabila and Paul Kagame are due to meet on Wednesday after holding three-way talks with Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni late on Tuesday, sources in the Ugandan presidency said.
"Museveni met Kagame first at the State House and then later he met with both (Kagame and Kabila) for a couple of hours," said one of the sources, adding they may issue a statement or hold a news conference later Wednesday.
Congo's M23 rebels, widely believed to be backed by Rwanda, said on Wednesday they planned to "liberate" the country after taking control of the eastern town of Goma.
NAIROBI The government of Burundi has said it will not attend peace talks scheduled to resume in Tanzania on Thursday, although the main opposition alliance has confirmed its participation.
NAIROBI Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga said on Wednesday mass protests were possible if August elections were rigged, comments likely to scare Kenyans fearful of a repeat of the widespread violence that erupted after a disputed poll in 2007.