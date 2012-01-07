WASHINGTON Representative Elton Gallegly, a Republican who has represented his Southern California district for 25 years, will retire after his current term, his office said on Saturday.

Gallegly's decision to step down came after California's independent redistricting commission put his Simi Valley home in the same district as Representative Howard McKeon, a fellow Republican and chairman of the House Armed Services Committee.

"Working with our country's leadership on a daily basis in striving to move toward a better, stronger and more vibrant America for more than two decades has been a dream come true," Gallegly, 67, said in a statement.

"The decision to step aside at this time did not come lightly."

Gallegly, a former Simi Valley mayor, said he and his wife, Janice, were looking forward to spending more time with friends and family.

Gallegly is chairman of the Judiciary Committee's Subcommittee on Immigration Policy and Enforcement and is vice chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee.

Voters in 2008 approved the citizen-led redistricting commission to redraw California's legislative and congressional districts. The panel was set up to ensure against perpetuation of safe districts for incumbents through gerrymandering.

