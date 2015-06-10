MILFORD, Conn. A Connecticut mother with a history of child abuse was arrested on Wednesday and charged with murdering her two youngest children, whose bodies were found in a home filled with natural gas, police said.

LeRoya Moore, 36, was charged with two counts of murder and three counts of reckless endangerment after her son Daaron Moore, 8, and daughter Aleisha Moore, 6, were found dead last week in their East Haven, Connecticut, home.

Police and firefighters responded to the home on June 2 after receiving an emergency 911 call from a friend, who said Moore had threatened suicide. The friend was outside the house but said she could not get in because all the doors were locked.

Officers who entered the house, which was filled with natural gas, discovered Moore with an injury to her arm and the bodies of her dead children, police said. It is not yet clear how the children died.

Moore was arrested Wednesday upon her release from a hospital for medical treatment for her injuries, police said.

Connecticut Child Advocate Sarah Eagan said her office is investigating why child-protection authorities did not maintain supervision of Moore following her 2014 arrest for allegedly assaulting her ex-husband in front of their children and despite a history of child endangerment charges that includes a 2006 conviction for risk of injury to a minor and termination of parental rights of two other children.

"We will be investigating the circumstances regarding this terrible tragedy," Eagan said in a phone interview.

An attorney for Moore could not immediately be reached for comment.

(Reporting by Richard Weizel; Editing by Scott Malone and Eric Beech)