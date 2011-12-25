Authorities said two adults and three children were killed when fire tore through a large house in Stamford, Connecticut, early on Christmas morning. Two people survived the blaze.

Stamford Mayor Michael Pavia and acting fire chief Antonio Conte confirmed the fatalities from the scene of the blaze, which began just before 5:00 a.m. in the Shippan Point neighborhood near the city's harbor.

"It is a terrible, terrible day ... We lost five residents this morning," Pavia said in a video posted on the Stamford Advocate newspaper's website.

"This is Christmas Day. There probably has not been a worse Christmas Day in the city of Stamford ... Our hearts and prayers go out to the family and to emergency personnel on the scene," he added.

Two people - a man and a woman - survived the blaze and were taken to the hospital, he said.

It was unclear whether all the victims were members of the same family, as the fire was still being investigated, Conte said.

Calls to the mayor's office and Stamford fire department seeking further details were not immediately returned, as offices were closed for the weekend and the Christmas holiday.

Video showed fire ripping through a house in a residential district of large homes.

Firefighters attempted to rescue those trapped in the burning house but "they were pushed back by intense flame and heat," Conte said.

Emergency workers have recovered the victims' bodies, Conte added, and it could take a number of days for personnel to determine the fire's cause, due to the structure's poor condition.

A three-alarm blaze at a building on Shippan Avenue was called in at 4:53 a.m., Stamford Fire & Rescue announced in an early morning Twitter message. Stamford is on Connecticut's shore on Long Island Sound, about 40 miles northeast of New York City.

