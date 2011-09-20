BOSTON Linda McMahon, a former wrestling entrepreneur, on Tuesday launched a second bid to win a Senate seat from Connecticut.

Republican McMahon, who ran World Wrestling Entertainment with her husband until 2009, announced her run at a small manufacturing plant in Southington, Connecticut.

"Our own government works harder to lower our expectations than they do to find solutions. I firmly believe that if we want different results in Washington we must stop electing the same type of people," McMahon said.

McMahon, 62, lost in the November 2010 Senate election to Richard Blumenthal, the state's long-time attorney general, by almost 12 percentage points. She spent an estimated $40 million to $50 million of her own fortune on the campaign.

McMahon is running for the seat now held by Joseph Lieberman, an independent and former Democrat who was Al Gore's running mate in the 2000 Presidential election. Lieberman plans to retire at the end of his term.

As she did in 2010, McMahon is expected to emphasize her fiscal conservatism and job-creating credentials.

McMahon's best-known competition for the Republican nomination is Chris Shays, a former Congressman who lost his seat in 2008. A Quinnipiac University poll earlier this month showed McMahon leading Shays by 15 percentage points.

If elected, McMahon would join Jesse "The Body" Ventura, the former Minnesota governor, among Americans who have turned from wrestling careers to politics.

Republicans need to gain just three seats in the 2012 Senate elections to take over majority control of the upper chamber.

(Reporting by Ros Krasny and Greg McCune)