MILFORD, Conn. A pair of severed human legs was found near a train station in downtown New Haven on Wednesday, triggering a nationwide review of missing persons cases to identify the victim, police said.

A passerby found the legs in an overgrown area near the State Street Railroad station late on Wednesday morning and notified a nearby officer, said Officer David Hartman, spokesman for the New Haven Police.

"We have brought in cadaver dogs as part of the investigation and are collecting soil samples from the thick foliage where the body parts were found," Hartman said.

Investigators are cross-checking a nationwide database of missing persons cases as part of the investigation, he said, adding the age, gender and race of the victim are not yet known.

A spokeswoman for the Office of the Chief State Medical Examiner said late on Wednesday it is taking part in the investigation, but could provide no further details.

